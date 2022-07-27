Kareena Kapoor 'Likes Her Koffee Black.' Hint Taken

Kareena Kapor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has been treating her Insta family to stunning pictures from her London and Italy holiday albums. Recently, the actress shared glamorous photos of herself, but it's not from her vacation album. It seems the image is from Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. In the image, Kareena looks breathtaking in an all-black outfit, sporting wavy hair and dewy makeup. The actress added a pop of colour with her colourful nails. In the captions, Kareena wrote, "I like my Koffee black," followed by a black heart. The caption left fans wondering if she would be the guest at KJo's show. A user wrote," So yesterday you did shoot for Koffee With Karan," "When is it telecasting!!! Can't wait," wrote another.

Here have a look at Kareena Kapoor's recent post:

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor appeared on the show with Priyanka Chopra (common factor: both dated actor Shahid Kapoor).

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently returned from a long vacation with her family - husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The Pataudi family was busy exploring London and Italy, and Kareena also shared several adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out the posts below:



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. Also, she will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion Of Suspect X.