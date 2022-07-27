Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Speaks To Ananya Panday In Telugu. The Translation Is...

Vijay Deverakonda with Ananya Panday and Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has treated the fans to a new video of Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday from the sets of Koffee With Karan 7. It is a fun video, but Ananya fans, beware as it might break your heart. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya can be seen holding hands. The south actor says in Telugu, "Ananya, nuvvu chala muddhu pillavi kani, urke itla na midha line eyaku! Vaddhu!" (Didn't understand, wait for KJo to translate it.) On hearing this, Ananya says, "That's so sexy, say it again!". However, Karan Johar intervenes and breaks her heart by translating what Vijay said: "Uhh, he just said you're cute but stop hitting on him!". In the background, the song Akdi Pakdi from their upcoming movie Liger is playing.

Sharing the ROFL video, Karan Johar captioned it as: "tis the season of cheese". Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, Karan Johar posted the promo of the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Serious question - do you like? Then you'll love Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streams from this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar." In the video, the filmmaker quizzed Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on work and love life. He also asked Ananya if anything is brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. Watch the promo below:



In terms of work, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will be soon seen in Liger, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 25.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, the upcoming episode featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday as guests will stream on Thursday (July 28) on Dinsey+Hotstar.