Kareena Kapoor Joins The Laapataa Ladies Fanclub: 'What A Gem'

Kareena Kapoor is the latest celebrity fan of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which released in theatres earlier this year and is now out of Netflix. Kareena Kapoor joins the long list of celebrities who loved the film, including Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Kareena Kapoor, on Friday, shared a still from the film on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "What a gem...Take a bow."Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Adapted from a story by Biplab Goswami and scripted by Sneha Desai (who has also written the dialogues with additional inputs from Divyanidhi Sharma), Laapataa Ladies is a social satire with a pronounced feminist accent that gives the film its rationale. The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses. Its simple clarion call is in favour of the rights of women who are robbed of their dreams post-marriage and it is couched in simple methods that do not seek to draw too much attention to themselves."