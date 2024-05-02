Rajkummar Rao To Team Laapataa Ladies: 'You Guys Are Impeccable'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao along with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others joined the league of stars who reviewed Laapataa Ladies. The Kiran Rao directorial, which recently released on OTT giant Netflix, has been garnering praise from stars across the film fraternity. On Wednesday, Rajkummar, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Srikanth, posted his review of the film on his Instagram feed. He wrote, "Thank you for making this movie. Please make more films. You guys are impeccable.” Take a look at Rajkummar Rao's post:

A day back, global star Priyanka Chopra gave a big shout out to director Kiran Rao on the success of her film Laapataa Ladies. The Don star on Wednesday shared a poster of the film on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem (blessings and heart-shaped-eye emojis) make more movies!” ICYDK, Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, and Ravi Kishan in crucial roles. It has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Cinemas and Kindling Pictures.

Alia Bhatt also heaped praises on the star cast and wrote, "Such a wonderful time at the movies…(heart emoji). These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you…”

Laapataa Ladies is based on the story of two young brides who get swapped in the train en route to their new husbands' homes.