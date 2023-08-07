Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way Kareena Kapoor Looks At Spaghetti

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor's Friendship Day post screams relatable from a mile and a half away. The actress shared a picture of herself relishing spaghetti and wrote, “Happy Friendship Day my [red heart]…You [spaghetti] truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite.” Kareena has also announced that she is a “spaghetti girl foreva [forever].” In the pic, Kareena, dressed in her fashionable best, is seen sitting at a table and enjoying the yummilicious meal. In the caption, she also asked, “Any spaghetti girls out there? You know what I feel?” Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Hahahhahahaha [red heart].” Kareena and Amrita have been friends for decades now. They are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Friendship Day post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who is often seen partying and going on vacations with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor, dropped a happy BBFs picture on Instagram Stories. In the pic, we can see Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Mallika Bhat posing for the lens. Don't miss the chocolate cake kept at the table. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “And we don't need a day? Do we? We are everyday.” She has also added a red heart to the post.

In a follow-up post, Kareena Kapoor shared a major throwback moment featuring herself and Amrita Arora. The text attached to the pic read, “One for the books.” Resharing the pic, Amrita said, “Omg, Bebo. 20 years ago. Love you.”

Amrita Arora also reposted Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories. Karisma Kapoor has shared the picture with a red heart GIF.

Sharing the happy frame on Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora wrote, “Everyday [red hearts] and forever [hug emojis]”.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film. Kareena also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.