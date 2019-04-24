Kareena Kapoor 'Fell For Saif Ali Khan Hook, Line And Sinker.' Read Her Post

Kareena Kapoor photographed with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Some love stories are just meant to be and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's story reminds us of just that. In her piece for Humans Of Bombay, Kareena talked about the two most important facets of her life- love and motherhood. The 38-year-old actress poured her heart out and shared the lesser-known bits of her life in the post. Kareena revealed that she fell head over heels in love with her husband Saif Ali Khan during the filming of the 2008 film Tashan. She also talked about how he stood by her through thick and thin. "Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

The Jab We Met actress vividly recalled the times she spent with Saif on the sets of the film and stated that the duo bonded over bike rides, and "great" conversations. "I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond," wrote Kareena.

Kareena opened up about how Saif's age didn't bother her at all. All that mattered for Kareena was the fact that Saif was a companion who "healed and loved" her and stood by her no matter what. "He's 10 years older than me and has 2 kids but for me, he was just Saif, who helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different-he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised', but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," read an excerpt from Kareena Kapoor's post.

In her post, Kareena also touched upon how her life changed post motherhood. Kareena, who is a mother to 2-year-old Taimur, talked about how motherhood was the "greatest" thing that happened to her. "A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that's happened to me. Taimur is a part of me-I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," added Kareena Kapoor.

Read Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who has been equally adept at balancing her professional and personal life, signed of the note, saying, "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger-there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 hit film Veere Di Wedding,also starring Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. She will next be seen in Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

