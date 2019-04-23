'Besties' Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Take Over London. See Pics

Amrita Arora with Kareena Kapoor. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora managed to scoop some time off their busy schedules and are currently on a vacation in London. We got a glimpse of the duo's oh-so-perfect London vacation through Amrita Arora's Instagram profile. The actress shared multiple pictures of herself along with Kareena and another friend on her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen twinning in black leather jackets and blue denims and we must tell you that they look gorgeous as they happily pose in the picture. "When in London, besties take London," read the caption on the picture.

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Here are some more envy-inducing pictures shared by Amrita on her Instagram story. Kareena and Amrita were accompanied by another friend and the trio can be seen dressed in colour coordinated outfits in the pictures. Check out the pictures here:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Ahead of their getaway, Kareena and Amrita were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Both the actresses looked gorgeous. Kareena looked pretty as always in a grey sweatshirt and a pair of blue denims. We simply loved Kareena's black tote. Amrita topped shimmery green pants with a casual black top.

See the pictures of the actresses at the airport here:

Kareena Kapoor photographed at the airport.

Amrita Arora photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are part of a close-knit circle which also includes Amrita's elder sister Malaika Arora and Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The quartet are frequently spotted hanging out together.

