Kareena Kapoor Drops New Pics In A Purple Dress. 'Bebo Fan' Vijay Varma Approves

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Only hours after treating her fans to the riveting trailer of her Netflix film Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor is here to steal our hearts yet again with her killer looks. On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor posted pictures of herself in a purple dress that the actress wore to the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan. Dropping an adorable comment below was of course her co-star and "fan" Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor captioned her pictures as, "Jaane Jaan ready… Have you watched the trailer yet?" Dahaad star was quick to write, "Press like if you're a Bebo fan like me."

See the adorable Insta exchange below:

In other news, the trailer of Jaane Jaan, a crime thriller, released today. ICYMI, check out the trailer below:

Fanboy Vijay Varma, who will also be sharing screen space with Kareena's sister Karishma in Murder Mubarak, in a recent interview, spoke about working with the Kapoor sisters. The actor said that his experience “has been like a fairy tale.” He told News18, “Kareena and Karisma have years of experience behind them, which is amazing. They know the business and the camera and they understand how to work around it so beautifully. It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing to both of their films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale.”

A few days ago, Vijay Varma shared a bunch of images with his Jaane Jan co-stars. Comments below it was obviously about Kareena and Vijay Varma's girlfriend Tamannaah. One user tagged Vijay Varma's girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and said, "Bhabiji, yeh kya dekh liya [Bhabi, look at this]," and another wrote, "Zindagi toh aap ji rahe hai [You are living a good life]"," while another wrote, "Areh, the chemistry you guys (Kareena and Vijay) share! Someone should cast you guys opposite each other."

This is the post we were talking about:

Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh is based on The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.