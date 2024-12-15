Kareena Kapoor Calms Down A Stressed Alia Bhatt At The Raj Kapoor Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with the extended Kapoor family, recently attended the birth centenary celebrations of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. On this occasion, the Kapoors held a nationwide film festival showcasing the iconic movies of Raj Kapoor. Several Bollywood actors, media house representatives and paparazzi were present at the event, and photos and videos have surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Alia was seen quite stressed. But her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor came to her rescue.

The widely circulated video showed Alia, who appeared to be in stress while speaking to Kareena. But the Jaane Jaan actress came like a breath of fresh air, and seemed to calm down Alia, all with a warm smile on her face. The nanad-bhabhi duo then proceeded to pose with Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, Saif, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor for the paps.

For the event, RK Films along with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) organised exclusive screenings of Raj Kapoor's legendary films. The event, titled, Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, will go on from December 13 to 15 across 40 cities and 135 locations throughout India. Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker are some of the films that the audience can watch at the film festival.

On the work front, Alia has been working incessantly, from movies to brand collaborations to red carpet and event appearances. She was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which was her second home production under the banner Eternal Sunshine Pictures. She will be next seen in Alpha with Sharvari, the first-ever female-led film in YRF's spy universe.



