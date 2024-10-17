Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Anniversary Celebrations Sealed With A Kiss

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary at the Pataudi palace on Wednesday. They were accompanied by two sons Taimur and Jeh. A fan page dedicated to Saif Ali Khan shared loved-up pictures from the palace. In one click, Saif Ali Khan can be seen kissing Kareena on her cheek as they stand in front of a jeep. In another click, Saif can be seen putting his arm around Kareena's shoulders. Kareena Kapoor looked like a vision in white while Saif Ali Khan was dressed in his casual best. Take a look:

The couple, with their sons, were pictured at the airport on Wednesday. Along with Saif Ali Khan, little Jeh greeted the paparazzi. ICYMI, this is the video, we are talking about:

Earlier, In a chat with Harpers Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor admitted her husband finds her "sexy" and her films are "thriving". Kareena ruled out the necessity for any beauty enhancement treatment as she believes in ageing gracefully. Kareena told the publication, "I'm 44 and have never felt better. I don't feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that."

Sharing the secrets behind looking fit and glamorous at 44, Kareena Kapoor said, "From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it's spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif, or simply enjoying a workout. It's about feeling great, whether that's through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me."