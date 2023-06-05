Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Visit Soha Ali Khan's New House With Kids Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and family pictured outside Soha Ali Khan's new house.

It was a family day out for Kareena Kapoor as the Jab We Met actress stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh to visit her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's new house in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor was clicked while she stepped out of her car with her husband and kids and entered the building. The couple exuberated summer vibes as they were spotted in their casual best. Kareena looked lovely in her white top and black pants while her husband Saif Ali Khan looked radiant in a printed red shirt. Kareena and Saif also smiled and greeted the paparazzi after the visit.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Kareena's family outing:

After returning from Monaco, where Kareena attended the F1 Grand Prix, the actress was pictured with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor at a Mumbai eatery on Friday night. The family posed together for the paparazzi stationed outside. For the family outing, Kareena opted for a white kurta while her sister Karisma paired a skirt with a dark blue top. Saif was seen wearing a blue shirt with pants while Kunal Kapoor was dressed in a kurta.

See pictures from Kareena Kapoor's fam jam here:

Kareena Kapoor flew to Monaco after wrapping a schedule of The Crew with Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. On working with friend and producer Rhea Kapoor for the film after Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor told the news agency PTI: “I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2. It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.”

In addition to The Crew, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in a bunch of diverse projects including a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. In it, she will be seen alongside Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.