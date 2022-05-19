Kareena Kapoor And Friends In Throwback From School Trip. Circa 1996

Can you spot Kareena Kapoor? (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor loves going places (both literally and figuratively). The actor recently shot for Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X in Kalimpong (a hill station in West Bengal) and had been sharing pictures from her visit. Fun fact, the actress also visited the place back in 1996 and her latest Instagram entry is a way to refresh those memories. The pictures happen to be from a trip that she and her fellow Welham Girls' School friends took. Sharing the throwbacks from those days and a picture from her recent visit, she wrote: "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie... Left with a treasure trove...Our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots...Through our travels... Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa 1996." In the comments section, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor wrote: "So lovely."

See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

During her stay in Kalimpong, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her makeup chair, which was backed by scenic view of the hills. Last week, she shared this shot of herself getting ready and she wrote: "Double whammy. Getting ready with the best man for company... Day 4 - Kalimpong."

Because a scenic location like this deserves more than just one Instagram entry. So, here's another shot.

Turns out, the view wasn't the only good thing about Kareena Kapoor's shoot in Kalimpong. She and her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat taught each other quite a few things. She, for one, taught the Paatal Lok star how to pout for selfies. Of course, they have photographic evidence.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.