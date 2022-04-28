Karan Singh Grover Sings A Song For Wife Bipasha Basu On Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Karan with Bipasha Basu (Courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. As a gift, Karan made a video for Bipasha with their memorable moments. The video has glimpses of their vacations. Bipasha Basu captioned the video as "All my Now & Forever. #happy6thofficialmonkeyversary #monkeylove.Ps -can't believe how my not socially active baby made such a sweet video for me. Please observe the beach shot ... he got cropped in it. His singing makes the video soooo special." Sophie Choudry commented, "Awww happy anniversary cuties! To many many more beautiful years and moments together." Neelam Kothari wrote, "Happy anniversary guys," followed by a red heart emoji.

In February, before Karan Singh Grover's birthday, Bipasha Basu had shared a lovely photo with her husband and it was captioned as "He is Love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial. Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn't judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial #luckiestgirlintheworld #monkeylove #grateful #lovelove."

After dating each other for a few years, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016. Bipasha met Karan during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married in April 2016 per Bengali traditions.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is known for her role in Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz.