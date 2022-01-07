Inside Bipasha Basu's Birthday Festivities, With Husband Karan Singh Grover By Her Side

Karan and Bipasha in a still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu turned 43 on Friday and she did it in style. The actress shared videos from her festivities at home, where she was joined by her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover. In a video, in which she can be seen cutting her birthday cakes, Bipasha wrote: "It's my birthday." She added the hashtags #capricorn, #itsmybirthday, #monkeylove and #couplereels to her post. She posted another video on her profile, in which she can be seen posing with balloons. She added the hashtag #itsmybirthday.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu's husband Karan Singh Grover wished her with a super cute post. He shared a video and he captioned it: "Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I've ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us. I love you my baby! Happy birthday."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu, a former supermodel, was also a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.