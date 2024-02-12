Inside Karan Singh Grover's 'Well Spent' Sunday With Team Fighter. Bonus - His Wife Bipasha Basu

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Karansinghgrover)

Actor Karan Singh Grover is one happy man. His work in the recent release Fighter has earned him rave reviews. The on-screen camaraderie in the film – which has Karan Singh Grover playing a fighter pilot alongside Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi and Deepika Padukone – seems to have translated into a real-life bond between the cast and crew as well. We say this because Karan Singh Grover just spent his Sunday with Fighter director Siddharth Anand and co-star Akshay Oberoi. That's not all. The photos from the day shared by the actor scream “fun”. The Fighter boys were also joined by their families including Karan Singh Grover's wife, Bollywood star Bipasha Basu. The happy gang are all smiles in all the photos, with Karan Singh Grover even giving Akshay Oberoi a peck on his cheek in the last picture.

Sharing the pictures, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Sunday well spent!#fighter #fighterforever.”

Bipasha Basu replied to the post with a heart emoji.

Following the release of Fighter, Karan Singh Grover shared a gratitude note, thanking filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife, producer Mamta Anand. He wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be a part of this awesome, out-of-this-world, ultra-supersonic project. Thank you for choosing me to be Taj. It's truly an honour. Thank you for everything I've learnt working with you Thank you for everything I've learnt while just being around you and watching you working so hard, working days and nights nonstop like super efficient, super strong, super powered, super mutant beings and still having a calming, loving, compassionate smile on your faces every-time I asked you something or cracked a silly stupid joke. Thank you for being such supreme creators. Thank you for creating life-changing, reality-altering and inspiring projects. Thank you for all the thoughtful and sweet gifts you gave us on every schedule just to make us feel so special. Thank you for the unconditional love you give me constantly. Thank you for your patience. Love you both more than I can say.”

Fighter released in theatres on January 25, 2024.