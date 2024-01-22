Hrithik Roshan In A Pic With His Fighters Karan Singh Grover And Akshay Oberoi

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamksgofficial)

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film of the year Fighter, actor Karan Singh Grover treated his Instafam to a picture of himself with his Fighter co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Oberoi. Karan Singh Grover, who will be collaborating for the first time with Hrithik and Deepika in Fighter, clicked a picture with the Dhoom 2 star at a promotional event. In the picture, Karan and Akshay can be seen twinning in black while Hrithik looks dapper in a white jacket and cap. Karan captioned the picture, "Thank you DAV for an acre full of love! Immense Gratitude! 4 days to go."

Fighter, which is set to release on 25th of this month, is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. According to Sacnilk.com, the action thriller has already collected ₹3.02 crore by selling 92,625 tickets (for day 1) through advance booking. Out of this, 35,983 tickets have been sold for the 2D Hindi version, 50,243 tickets for the 3D version, 5,110 tickets for IMAX 3D action, and 1,289 tickets are sold for the ultimate 4DX 3D experience.

Last Monday, the makers released the official trailer of Fighter. The video begins with Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, guiding his "special response team," including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone). They are instructed to build strong "interpersonal relations" as their most crucial weapon in the face of war. Fighter revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character, a man on a mission, striving to save his country and avenge the fallen fighters.

Earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a huge shout-out to the film's teaser. In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, SRK expressed, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all around and finally, Sid has developed a sense of humour....' you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off." Last year, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan, which turned out to be a big hit.

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik@deepikapadukone@AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

Fighter will be released worldwide on January 25.