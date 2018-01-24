Karan Kapoor Leaves Us With One Last Pic Of Taimur And Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted Taimur's first birthday party in December in Pataudi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2018 09:49 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Pataudi. (Image courtesy: Karan Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karan Kapoor shared a picture from Taimur's birthday party
  2. Taimur is up to some mischief while Saif can be seen relaxing
  3. Karan is Kareena Kapoor's granduncle
Baby Taimur's latest from his first birthday party last month will clear off your early morning blues. The young nawab was photographed playing with his father Saif Ali Khan by Karan Kapoor, who was one of the invitees. Karan Kapoor, son of actor Shashi Kapoor, had earlier shared some pictures of the birthday party held in Saif's ancestral Pataudi Palace in December. In the photo, Taimur, dressed in shirt and trousers seems up for some mischief while his father was relaxing. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's son with his second wife Kareena Kapoor.

Take a look at Taimur's super-adorable picture here:
 
Saif and Kareena hosted Taimur's first birthday in Pataudi with only family and close friends in attendance. Taimur's Aunt Karisma Kapoor, cousins Samiera and Kiaan, grandparents Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Sharmila Tagore were in attendance. Actress Amrita Arora, one of Kareena close friends and gym buddy, also attended the party.

Here some more pictures from Taimur's birthday party:
 

 

 
 

#birthdayfun#ourloves#pataudidiaries @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


 
 

Such a special day with the entire family #babynawabturnsone#birthdayfun#sisterlove @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Saif and Kareena are currently busy with their respective projects. Kareena's first film post-pregnancy, Veere Di Wedding, is slated for June 1 release. Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar and it is produced by Rhea Kapoor. Saif was last seen in Kaalakaandi and he will be next seen in Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

Karan Kapoor, the Eighties' heartthrob, is a critically acclaimed photographer. He started career with modelling and followed it up with films. He starred in a handful films such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Sultanat and Loha before he became a full-fledged photographer.

