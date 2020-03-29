Karan Johar's Son Yash Thinks This Bollywood Star Can 'Take Away' COVID-19

A still from the video shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has again treated his Instafam to another adorable video of his son Yash and we are all hearts. In the video shared by the filmmaker on Sunday, Karan Johar can be heard questioning Yash, "Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this Coronavirus can leave our lives?" to which innocent Yash replied, "Amitabh Bachchan." We are just as "stumped" as Karan Johar. While recording the video, he further questioned, "So should I call Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and request him to do that?" but Yash denied as he said, "No." "Then how will he take it away? Should I say Yash wants Coronavirus to go away and can you please help Mr. Amitabh Bachchan?" asked Karan Johar again. This time Yash took an exit and said, "Amitabh Bachchan not coming to my room." Karan Johar captioned the post, "There is someone who can take away the Coronavirus." Here's the video we're talking about:

The post was instantly flooded with comments from several Bollywood celebrities. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Too cute" while his sister Shweta commented, "Hahahaha! Miss them." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Uff, Yash ! Such a cutie" and her husband Angad Bedi said, "This is love." Other stars including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty and many more dropped a number of heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look:

On Saturday, KJo shared a video featuring his mother Hiroo Johar and his twin kids Roohi and Yash. In the previous video, his mother was in question as Yash could be seen sulking about his grandmother refusing to touch her hair.

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in the year 2017. The twins turned 3 this year. Currently, Karan Johar is confined at home in Mumbai with his mother and kids.

On the work front, Karan Johar will be directing an upcoming film Takht. His next projects as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.