Karan Johar And Daughter Roohi Are On The Same Page About Hiroo Johar's Hair In This ROFL Video

Karan Johar never fails to keep his Instafam amused with glimpses of his personal life. As the 47-year-old filmmaker is facing the nationwide lockdown and is in home confinement with mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi, he keeps dropping adorable videos featuring his family on Instagram. On Saturday, Karan Johar shared a video and we can't decide if we should laugh or go 'aww' at it. In the video, Yash can be seen sulking as Hiroo Johar admits that she did not allow him to touch her hair. Karan Johar, who is in charge of the camera asks his mother why she's "looking like a 16-year-old with hairband", while KJo's daughter Roohi says she doesn't like her grandmama's hair - and KJo agrees with Roohi. We don't know who's side to take here! Sharing the adorable sneak peek of his family-time in lockdown, Karan Johar wrote, "Hiroo and Roohi. #toodles #motherdaughter." Take a look:

KJo keeps sharing lovable snippets of his kids. On Friday, he shared a video where he can be seen asking son Yash how he is fighting against coronavirus - and Yash adorably says, he is playing at home." This is the video of baby Yash we are talking about:

A few days ago, Karan Johar shared a video, where he can be seen trying to teach colours to his kids and it is literally all fathers. In the video, Yash and Roohi can be seen scribbling with pastels on their drawing book. We love that part where Karan Johar takes the camera to Yash's scribble and says, "And this is God knows what" - that did crack us up. Take a look:

Roohi and Yash were born through surrogacy in 2017; the twins turned 3 this year. KJo marked the red letter day on his calendar with a heart-touching post dedicated not only to his daughter Roohi and son Yash but also to mom Hiroo Johar. KJo wrote an emotional note about his single parent 'status', also sharing the 'actuality' of it: "I am a single parent in social status... but in actuality am definitely not... my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me... I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support."

On the work front, Karan Johar recently produced a Netflix film Guilty, starring Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.