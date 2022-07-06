Karan Johar's Reaction To Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Was Tears: 'Feels Like Your Baby Is Having A Baby'

Karan Johar with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Just a week ago, Alia Bhatt surprised her fans when she shared a cryptic post in which she was laying on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting by her side. Soon, congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities flooded the Internet over her "pregnancy" news. Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt in the Hindi film industry with Student Of the Year, revealed, in an interview with ETimes, about the time when Alia shared the news with him. "She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this," he was quoted as saying.

What was his first reaction? The filmmaker said, "My first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, 'I can't believe you are having a baby'. It feels like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is!"

Revealing that he shares a strong bond with Alia, Karan added, "I've seen her from a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. She was my first burst of being a parent. My first burst of parenting was when she walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us. I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children."

On June 27, Alia posted a picture of herself laying on a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. The two are seen looking at a monitor, blurred by a red heart emoji. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Our baby......coming soon."



Karan is working with Alia on his next directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. Besides this, Alia and Ranveer will be featured in the first episode of Karan's much-awaited chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.