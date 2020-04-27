Karan Johar's Quirky Tribute To Rishi And Raj Kapoor. Forget Blinking For 2-And-A-Half Minutes

Screenshot from Karan Johar's video (courtesy karanjohar)

In between Karan Johar's "Lockdown With The Johars" series, he shared an ROFL video, featuring himself as Rishi Kapoor in the song Main Shayar Toh Nahi. Karan Johar explained in the caption that the near-perfect job of superimposing his face on Rishi Kapoor's in the song has been done by artist Sanjay Trimbakkar and that he received the video from filmmaker Sandeep Kamal. "The Magic of Face mapping," KJo began his post and then added: "Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers! And Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!" Sung by Shailendra Singh, Main Shayar Toh Nahi is an evergreen Bollywood number from Rishi Kapoor's debut movie Bobby, which won the then-21-year-old newbie the Best Actor Filmfare Award. Released in 1973, Bobby was directed by Rishi Kapoor's father Raj Kapoor and also starred Dimple Kapadia, who was awarded the Best Filmfare Actress trophy that year. Bobby was her first film too. Young Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia's onscreen chemistry was the talk of the town.

In his post, Karan Johar also gave us the licence to laugh (not that we weren't chuckling already): "I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh! You are totally allowed to!" he wrote.

In case Karan Johar's video too much to take, re-set your memory with the original song from the 1973 film:

In his career as a filmmaker, Karan Johar has worked with Rishi Kapoor in movies such as Student Of The Year, Agneepath and Kapoor And Sons. On the work front, he will be directing the much awaited period piece Takht.