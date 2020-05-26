Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez To Join Global 24-Hour Fundraising Event

Image shared by (L) Sonam Kapoor, (R) Karan Johar. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the Bollywood personalities who will join 150 global stars to take part in the 24-hour broadcast OneHuManity (OHM) Live to raise funds for COVID-19 relief works. The broadcast will take place on May 29, with icons from the world of music, sports, films, art, fashion, health and wellness coming together to send across the message of unity, hope and positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The OHM Live programme has been carefully constructed to feature major stars from each region as the peak time moves across different territories. In the Indian subcontinent, for instance, the schedule will feature contributions from Karan Johar, Sonam, Raja Kumari, Mallika Dua, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, along with a special segment with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline," a statement from the organisers read.

The broadcast also features singers Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Ronan Keating, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma, writer Deepak Chopra and others.

Europe's segment is packed with Spanish and French stars, including actors from the Netflix series Money Heist - Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and Enrique Arce; Alvaro Rico, Nicholas Reyes, dancer Haspop, Mamadou Sakho, and Lorena Bernal along with her football coach husband Mikel Arteta, who overcame COVID19 earlier this year.

Italy will be represented by multi-Grammy award-winning singer Laura Pausini, while from the UK and Ireland, there are performances by Keating, Pixie Lott and Alexandra Burke, in addition to an in-depth interview with Lipa.

OHM Live, organised by Constellation and ITP Live, in partnership with Global Gift Foundation, can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and its website.

It will also be broadcasted exclusively on Vh1 and Colors Infinity during a prime time three-hour slot in India.

"Over the 24 hours, we wanted to make OHM Live a truly global experience - so that people everywhere would be able to participate. The programme has not been designed to cater to a certain audience or a certain country but for every time zone, every region. We want to make sure that everyone understands that for 24 hours on May 29 we are all in this together, whether you're in Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia or India. Everyone's dream is important. Everyone's dream needs to be heard," Constellation co-founder Zaid Fredericks said.

All money raised through OHM Live's Constellation Dream Fund will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Medecins Sans Frontieres, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent and FromU2Them, all of whom are supporting those on the front lines fighting the current pandemic, the release further read.

