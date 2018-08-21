Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll Who Missed His Dostana 2 Disclaimer

Karan Johar in Mumbai

Don't mess with Karan Johar, okay? The 46-year-old filmmaker recently shut down a hater, who attempted to troll him on the much-debated topic of nepotism. It all began with reports stating that Karan Johar has cast Janhvi Kapoor opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Dostana 2, which were dismissed by the filmmaker earlier on Monday. As Janhvi Japoor and Dostana 2 trended on the Internet, an user, who appears to have missed Karan Johar's Dostana 2 disclaimer, tweeted: "Karan Johar can win gold medal in launching star kids," along with the tags '#Dostana2 and '#nepotism.' But it appears that Karan Johar has had enough as this is what he wrote in response:

And you will win the Bronze for Bull***t! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

On Monday, Karan Johar rubbished rumours about the probable cast of Dostana 2 with a tweet that read: "Hello!!! All news circulating about Dostana 2 is untrue. Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless." Produced by Karan Johar in 2008, Dostana featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

Last week, Karan Johar was trolled yet again for posting photos of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli from a recent photoshoot. Comments like "N for? Nepotism" and "Nepotism zindabad" flooded his Instagram feed.

Karan Johar was also subjected to brutal trolling after he revealed the cast of the much talked-about film Takht - the film stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor among others. Even put up a fight with the trolls and responded with tweets such as these:

You must stop immediately or the world will come to a drastic end! https://t.co/wn62oCcrhA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2018

The never-ending debate over nepotism was set rolling after Karan Johar was branded as the "flagbearer of nepotism" by Kangana Ranaut on an episode of Koffee With Karan. He just launched Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter with July release Dhadak. Karan Johar, who is known to have introduced several star kids in Bollywood, is the son of later filmmaker Yash Johar. Next up, Karan Johar the producer has Student Of The Year 2 line-up for release, which will launch Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya in Bollywood.