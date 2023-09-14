The Internet Was Not Ready For This Deleted Scene From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia and Ranveer in a scene. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film minted over Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Be it Alia Bhatt's gorgeous sarees, picturesque locations, family drama or chartbuster music album, the film has ticked all the boxes. Now, director Karan Johar has treated fans to a deleted scene from the movie. Sharing the video, KJo wrote, “Bas love hai toh sab hai [If there is love, there is everything]. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.” The deleted scene was shot right after Alia aka Rani Chatterjee's father was humiliated at a wedding. Here, Rocky Randhawan (played by Ranveer Singh) sneaks into the house to patch up with Rani. In the comments, fans have expressed their disappointment at the “wholesome scene” not being a part of the film. Actor Paras Kalnawat dropped a red heart and a heart-eye emoji.

One of the fans wrote, “I feel deprived! Why was this scene not in the film.” Another person said, “This should have been shown in the theatre. It really is a wholesome scene. Not sure why the best scenes are cut?”

“This one is too good. Should have definitely not cut this one,” read a comment.

An Instagram user urged Karan Johar to “please release the unedited version of this film on OTT.”

Check out the full video here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, filmed on lavish (when not outright garish) sets, deals with regrets and renewals, accusations and apologies, showdowns and patch-ups. All its inferences and truisms are delivered in unsubtle, simplistic ways with an eye on ensuring that no 'message' that it delivers goes abegging.”