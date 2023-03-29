Karan Johar's New Gauri Khan-Designed Home Is Just Like Him: 'Glam, Fun, A Little OTT' - New Pics Inside

A still from a video shared by Gauri Khan of Karan Johar's house. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan's friendship is one that has stood the test of time. The BFFs have collaborated professionally several times over the years. Most recently, Gauri Khan – who is one of the most sought-after interior designers on the wishlist of several Bollywood celebrities – designed the filmmaker's home. On completing the renovation of Karan Johar's residence in Bandra's Pali Hill, the two also gave a tour of the lovely home to the magazine Architectural Digest India. Speaking to the magazine, Gauri Khan shared her design ethos for the project. She said that the home has been designed to reflect Karan Johar's personality.

A portion of the interview – which has been reshared by Karan Johar on Instagram – has been attached to several images of the home. The caption of the post quotes Gauri Khan as saying, “This home is bespoke; it's one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top. It's not a space that can be imitated.”

Describing the house, the caption by Architectural Digest India says: “Knowing Karan's largesse and his love for entertaining, Gauri wanted the home to serve as a seamless extension of his personality, where guests could make themselves comfortable from the get-go. The main entryway wall is clad in a dramatic, fluted, black-and-white “panda” marble that lines the passageway into a light-filled living room, the tall, arched French windows open onto a serene terrace—Karan's favourite spot—dotted with tropical plants, where he can enjoy his coffee.”

Describing the duo's favourite spot, the caption continues: “Both Karan and Gauri also admit to an affinity for the powder room—during the day, the sunlight filters in, reflecting off the glossy surfaces—which Khan accented with a statement turbine light, a vanity with marble horse-head detail, and a forest-green wall.”

“While Gauri has used a medley of richer tones for the public areas, for Karan's private spaces—his dressing room, bedroom, and bathroom—she adopted a softer palette of beiges, muted metal tones, and wooden herringbone floors, while still keeping some distinctive threads to tie in the entire design story,” the note adds.

See the post here:

"No place like home," Karan Johar captioned another set of pictures of himself in his new home.

Speaking about the project, Gauri Khan shared a post with the caption: "Drawing inspiration from Karan Johar's work that he creates with his unique eye for design... Here's his newly designed bachelor pad." Replying to the post, fellow interior designer Sussanne Khan said, “Fab pic,” with heart-eye emojis. Manish Malhotra replied with heart emojis.

Previously too, Gauri Khan had shared a video speaking about the project. She wrote: "One of my most cherished projects... this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar." To this, Karan Johar commented: "My home is all you. Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you. The best you are Gauri. Love you."

Gauri Khan has designed several celebrity homes and Mumbai-based restaurants. Some of her Bollywood clients include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others.