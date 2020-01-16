Karan Johar Reveals What His Son Yash Calls Him. His ROFL Reaction Is A Winner

Karan Johar shared this image. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar's latest tweet will instantly make you smile and how. The 47-year-old filmmaker, on Thursday, shared a tweet, in which he revealed that his son Yash called him "Joker." KJo added a dash of some self-deprecating humour to his post and wrote: "'My son just called me Karan Joker! I think he follows me on Instagram." The comments thread was flooded with "Hahhas" and LOL emojis. "Maybe Twitter too," wrote a Twitter user.

My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

Yash and Roohi were born in 2017 via surrogacy. Karan Johar, a single parent, in an interview, told news agency IANS that he is not going to be "hysterical" or a "hyper parent."Yash and Roohi will celebrate their third birthday in February this year. Karan's twins are also friends with Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Brahmastra, and Netflix's Guilty, starring Kiara Advani.