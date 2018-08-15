Karan Johar's Independence Day Post Featuring Roohi And Yash Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Karan Johar with Yash, Roohi and Hiroo Johar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

As India celebrates 72 years of Independence, several stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and others posted their messages for fans but the one that caught our attention the most is Karan Johar's Instagram post. Why, you ask? Well, KJo's Independence Day post features his little munchkins- Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. Yash and Roohi can be seen curled up in their father's arms as the family of four posed with the National flag in the backdrop. Karan described the picture in the best possible manner and wrote: "I love my country and this is my world." The picture recieved over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Several comments such as "What a cute family" and "cuties" were frequently seen on the post.

Yash and Roohi Johar are frequently spotted on their father's Instagram profile. Earlier this month, Karan Johar shared an adorable picture, in which the duo can be seen embracing each other and Roohi can be seen planting a kiss on her twin brother's cheek.

This is what we are talking about:

Sibling love!!!!! #roohiyash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Remember the kids' play date with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur? The one in which the trio could be seen playing in a tub full of colourful balls.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Bollywood stars are often seeing playing with Karan's twins.During the promotions of Dhadak, Karan Johar's protege Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were seen playing with Karan's twins.

We also got a glimpse of Varun Dhawan playing with Yash, courtesy Dharma Productions' official Instagram handle. The post was captioned: "The boys are back."

Yash and Roohi were born last year via surrogacy. Karan Johar, a single parent, in an interview last year, told news agency IANS that he is not going to be "hysterical" or a "hyper parent."Yash and Roohi celebrated their first birthday in February this year. Karan's twins are also friends with Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira.

