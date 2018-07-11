Varun Dhawan's Photo With Karan Johar's Son Is Too Cute To Handle

Varun Dhawan with Karan Johar's little one Yash (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash's latest photo on Instagram is too cute to miss. We chanced upon a photo of Varun and Yash on the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, which is captioned: "The boys are back." They are back and they are too adorable to be missed. In the super cute photo, Varun Dhawan held Yash in his arms while the little one just looked around. Karan Johar's 's smile on the face is making us go aww. Yash and his twin sister Roohi are generally spotted together but in the photograph, little Roohi is nowhere to be see. Here's the photo, take a look:







Karan Johar also shared the snap on his Instagram story and captioned it: "Twinning"



Earlier, we chanced up on the photograph of Dhadak co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter with Karan Johar's twins. The collage featured Yash in Janhvi's arms while Roohi smiled in Ishaan's arms. The million dollar picture was shared widely on social media by Janhvi's fan clubs. Karan Johar is the producer of Dhadak, which is Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut film. Take a look at the picture here:

Roohi and Yash, who turned one in February this year also attended Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday party with their daddy Karan Johar. The celebration was also attended by Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Here are photos:



Yash and Roohi were born last year via surrogacy. Karan Johar, a single parent, last year told news agency IANS that he won't become a "hysterical, hyper parent like some leading actresses." He had said: "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers."





Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen inis currently shooting for his film with Anushka Sharma. He is also juggling with the shooting schedule for Karan Johar's film Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.is expected to release in September this year.