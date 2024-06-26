Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar On His 20th Death Anniversary: 'My Biggest Fear Was Losing A Parent'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar remembered his late father and producer Yash Johar on his 20th death anniversary. He shared a series of pictures on social media. The photos feature his dad Yash Johar posing alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Yash Chopra and other notable figures. The caption read, "I can't believe it's been 20 years...My biggest fear was losing a parent... August 2, 2003, my father told me he had a malignant tumour. My worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith... but the worst thing about instincts is that....they never lie. He left us 10 months after. We lost him ... but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill."

Karan Johar added, "I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man... he put his relationships above everything else... and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by. I wish he knew our children...but I do know he's watching over them and us....all the time ...Love you Papa..."

As soon as he dropped the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Loved him .. great guy." Priyanka Chopra commented, "The best." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "The best of the best." Manish Malhotra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Diana Penty, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjit Aneja and Manisha Koirala dropped red heart emoticons.

Yash Johar, who died due to cancer on June 26, 2004, bankrolled films such as Dostana, Duniya, Agneepath, Gumrah, Duplicate, and iconic hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho among others.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next film, Kill. He also announced Dhadak 2 last month. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra under the banners of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2 is based on the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which featured Kayal Anandhi and Kathir in lead roles.