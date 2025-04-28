Karan Johar Reacts To Delhi Groom Calling Off His Wedding After DJ Played <i>Channa Mereya</i>

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A groom in Delhi canceled his wedding after a song played at the event. The song “Channa Mereya” is featured in Karan Johar's film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil." The track evokes heartbreak, prompting the groom to remember his ex-partner.

Karan Johar wouldn't have thought in his wildest imagination that a hit song from his film could break off someone's wedding. But it did happen. A viral report claimed that a Delhi groom called off his wedding after DJ played Channa Mereya at the function. Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the song encapsulates the pain of heartbreak, unrequited love. Arijit Singh's voice echoed the pangs of the heartbreak.

As per the report, the groom, called off his wedding as he was reminded of his "ex" after the song played. The baraat returned home without the bride. Karan Johar, now, reacted to the whole incident. He shared the news on his Instagram Story and gave a one-word expression in reaction.

Karan Johar simply wrote, "Huh"!

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), directed by Karan Johar, deals with relationships and unrequited love. Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma played the lead role while Fawad Khan's cameo added layers to the story of complex relationships. The song, Channa Mereya, appeared at a crucial juncture in the film when Ranbir sees Anushka settling down with someone else.

On the work front, Karan Johar is basking in the success of his production, Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has joined Neeraj Ghaywan's new film Homebound as an executive producer. Karan Johar is the producer of the film. After 2016, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.