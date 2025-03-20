Karan Johar Presents The "Proudest Film" Of Dharma Productions

Karan Johar took to Instagram earlier today to announce the proudest film of Dharma Productions yet.

Part of his post read, “Our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema!”

In a long note on Instagram, Karan Johar said, "When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho—the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong, but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either to entertain, seek acclaim, or to simply have fun at the movies!"

For trolls who claim that Karan Johar only backs star kids, he added, “(Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me, and inspire me the way the process of this film has..."

Talking about the film and the challenges it faced, Karan Johar continued, "Our collaborative producer and debutant director have been on the journey of this film for 4 years, the director did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances.”

KJO said that he has been “inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love.”

Sharing his two cents on the box office numbers, Karan Johar added, “One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films! I say this as a filmmaker and an audience...I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion.”

The note was shared on an orange postcard.

While Karan Johar didn't share the name of the film, the choice of colour was enough to make fans guess the name — Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will feature Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles.