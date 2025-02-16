<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>: Akshay Kumar And R Madhavan's Film To Release On This Date

Kesari Chapter 2 has Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the lead.

The film is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book—The Case That Shook The Empire. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C Sankaran Nair, and the story of the film is based on a crucial part of his life.

The film was originally scheduled to release on March 14, 2025, but it has now been pushed to April 18, 2025.

It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The confirmed title is Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

To those unaware, it tells the story of barrister C Sankaran Nair, and how he fought against the British Raj, to uncover the real truth behind the disastrous Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

Last year on October 18, Dharma Productions announced the big news on their Instagram handle.

The caption read, "Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach (An untold story, an unheard truth). Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, & Ananya Panday—this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi."

One should also be made aware that respected C Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's last release was Skyforce (2025), which also featured newcomer Veer Pahariya. R Madhavan was last seen in the OTT release Hisaab Barabar (2025), and Ananya Panday's last project was CTRL (2024), with Vikramaditya Motwane.