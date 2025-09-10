Watch: Karan Aujla Teaches Bhangra Moves To Jimmy Fallon. Internet Reacts

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla turned a dance coach for American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon, teaching him a lively dose of bhangra moves.

Karan will be seen as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the official Instagram handle of the show shared a collaborative post featuring a fun dance tutorial video of the two stars.

In the clip, Fallon warmly greets Karan, saying, “I can't believe this. How are you?” to which Karan replies, “Yeah, that's what I'm talking about. Good to see you.”

Fallon then thanks him for coming on the show, prompting Karan to compliment the host: “You're looking good.” Fallon responds, “Look at you, you look fantastic. I wish I looked like this.”

Karan soon shifts the energy by offering to teach Fallon a bhangra step. A slightly hesitant Fallon admits he's “not ready for this,” but Karan encourages him, saying, “It's easy, it's easy.”

The two break into bhangra as music plays, with Fallon acing the steps in quick time. Wrapping it up, Fallon says, “Let's go, man. That's what I'm talking about!”

For the caption, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon makers wrote: “@karanaujla teaches Jimmy some bhangra! #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight”.

The video went viral in no time.

The Internet applauded Karan for promoting Punjabi music on the global platform.

A user wrote, "Love to see it! Karan Aujla spreading the culture all over!"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon show premiered on February 17, 2014. It is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

Aujla started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's "Range", from his album Replay. He worked as a songwriter for various other artists including Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

In 2016, he released his debut song Property of Punjab as a lead artist, and started featuring as guest artist in songs.

He came into limelight with his tracks like Yaarian Ch Fikk, Unity, Alcohol 2, and Lafaafe; subsequently he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with Don't Worry, his first song to enter the UK Asian chart.

In 2020, his singles Jhanjar, Red Eyes and Kya Baat Aa entered top 10 in the chart, while So Far entered top 5.