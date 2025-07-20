Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Reopens A Week After Firing By Khalistani Terrorists

Comedian Kapil Sharma's new venture, Kap's Cafe in British Columbia, Canada, has reopened after being targeted in a shooting incident on July 9.

What's Happening

The cafe had come under attack just days after its launch, when unidentified assailants opened fire on the premises.

Kapil Sharma reshared a story from the official Kap's Cafe Instagram page, confirming that the cafe is now operational again.

The post read, "We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again - ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon."

Background

According to reports, nine bullets were fired at the cafe's window. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi, associated with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International and listed among India's most-wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, the cafe team released a statement on Instagram expressing their heartbreak over the violence.

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

This is not the first such incident in the area. On September 1, 2024, Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's residence in Vancouver was also targeted.

Assailants fired 14 rounds outside his home, and a video of the shooting later went viral on social media. The attack was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs.