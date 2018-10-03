Kapil Sharma Is Trending For Pic That Explains His 'Weight Gain'

Kapil Sharma was last seen in Family Time With Kapil (Courtesy kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma is trending yet again, this time for a selfie that the actor-comedian shared on social media. Kapil Sharma appeared to mock his visible weight gain for which he has been previously trolled. He accompanied the photo with a caption, which revealed the actual reason of his "weight gain". Adding Punjab, Amritsar, Kukche and Mathhi chole in the caption, Kapil Sharma wrote "5 kg weight gain". Kapil Sharma, who is expected to make a comeback with a new show in October, is reportedly trying to get back in shape for his new project. But his latest photo is proof that the comedian is having a tough time sticking to his regime. The photo shared on Instagram Tuesday has garnered over seven lakh likes. Kapil Sharma is also busy promoting his upcoming production venture Son of Manjeet Singh. The Punjabi film features Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Recently, a photo of Kapil Sharma from Raksha Bandhan celebration hit the Internet. Dressed in casuals, Kapil was spotted wearing a baseball cap in the photos and he appeared to have gained weight.

The extremely successful Kapil Sharma Show went off air last year after the infamous fight between Kapil Sharma and his former co-star Sunil Grover. It was reported that Kapil resorted to drinking and was battling depression. Earlier this year, Kapil Sharma made his comeback with Family Time With Kapil but the show was concluded after he reportedly failed to turn up for shoots.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Kapil Sharma said that he needed time to "recuperate". "I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon. The reality right now is that I have worked very hard and I love what I do. I just need some time off and I promise you that I will be entertaining you again, as that is what I thrive on," he said.