Kapil Sharma Hugs 'Younger Brother' Anil Kapoor. See Sonam's Reaction

Kapil Sharma with Anil Kapoor (Courtesy: kapilsharma)

And the award for the best caption goes to Kapil Sharma. Reason? This post dedicated to Anil Kapoor is winning hearts online. Here, Kapil wants everyone to meet his “younger brother” Anil Kapoor. He wrote, “Meet my younger brother, Anil Kapoor. An inspiration for many.” And, we agree. After all, he is literally ageing backwards. Don't you agree? Coming back to Kapil's special post now. The comedian has also shared a picture featuring himself and Anil Kapoor. It was clicked on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show. It seems Anil Kapoor went there for the promotion of his upcoming film Thar. The movie also stars his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

Fans, in the comments section, have given full marks to Kapil Sharma's caption. Anil Kapoor's daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor has also approved it. She has replied with a bunch of heart emojis. Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Mere bachpan ka pyaar [My childhood love]”.

Thar, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in crucial roles. The film will release on Netflix on May 6. The film's trailer was released yesterday by Anil Kapoor himself.

The storyline promises a gripping tale with unexpected twists and turns. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other.” Anil Kapoor plays the role of a police officer in the film.

As per the official synopsis, “Thar follows antique dealer Siddharth's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Will, that encounter be the only one?”

Apart from Thar, Anil Kapoor also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in important roles.