Anil Kapoor Celebrates 30 Years Of Beta, Shares Throwback Photos With Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor with Madhuri Dixit in throwback image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a post

"When our film was the biggest blockbuster," wrote Anil Kapoor

Beta had won five titles

Anil Kapoor's stellar acting career speaks a lot about his talent. On Sunday, he dropped a set of throwback photos from one of his iconic movies, Beta, on 30 years of its completion. Anil Kapoor posted the film's poster and photos from an awards function where Beta had won five titles. In some photos, the actor is seen with Madhuri Dixit, his co-star in the film. Both of them are seen with their awards on the stage. The caption read, "It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades. Celebrating 30 years of Beta.”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan reacted to the post, "Can't believe I was there. Was nominated for Pehla Nasha."

Anil Kapoor celebrates most of his past films through Instagram posts. Last year, he marked the completion of 30 years of Yash Chopra's Lamhe. He posted a few photos from the film and wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe. So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film."

Last year, another of Anil Kapoor's iconic films, Nayak, completed 20 years. The actor posted a still from the film and wrote, "20 years ago I was the reel life CM for a day and the rest is history. A lot of people had their views about me doing Nayak but I knew I had to do this film and believed in its message. And now here we are celebrating."

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.