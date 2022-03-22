Kapil Sharma Calls Konark Sun Temple A 'Wonder Experience'

Kapil Sharma at Sun Temple. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Highlights Kapil Sharma shared a post

He looked fit and lean

He is shooting for a film in Bhubaneswar

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is shooting for Nandita Das' upcoming project in Odisha, is visiting all the popular places in and around Bhubaneshwar. Recently, he shared a stunning picture of himself with Konark Sun Temple in the backdrop. In the image, he can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt paired with denim. However, what grabbed our attention was that he looked fit and lean. Sharing the post, he captioned it as, "It was a wonder experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #bhubneshwar #odisha"

Soon after Kapil Sharma shared the post, his industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Guunjan Vikkas wrote, "Stunning shot," while singer Jasbir Jassi dropped hand-clapping emoticons.

Here have a look:

Earlier, he shared a post with Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and thanked him for the hospitality. Sharing a series of pictures, he wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the honourable CM of Odisha Shri Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home your heart is as beautiful like your state #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples"

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, the untiled is helmed by Nandita Das while Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami, his wife. Sharing his excitement to work on this project, Kapil was quoted, "I am very excited, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."