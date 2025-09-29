<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Event In Chennai Called Off After Stampede At Vijay's Rally Leaves 41 Dead

The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 announced on Saturday that they have cancelled their promotional event in Chennai, which was scheduled for Sunday, following the stampede at the TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The incident left at least 41 people dead and several others injured.

The statement from Hombale Films read, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

They also shared a caption on social media that read, "Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event in Chennai tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

Background

According to officials, the stampede occurred after a massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, causing panic. Several attendees fainted and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Overcrowding at the venue is believed to have triggered the tragedy.

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 40 people may have died."

About Kantara

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is among the year's most-awaited releases. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who have worked to shape the film's visual and emotional landscape.

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Earlier during filming, reports surfaced about the death of junior artist MF Kapil, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association alleging that he drowned while shooting a scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka.

However, the producers later issued a clarification, stating that "the incident did not happen on the set and that no filming took place on that day."