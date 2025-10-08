"Kantara 1 Is A Masterpiece," Says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy After Watching Rishab Shetty Film

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has managed to impress the audience and refuses to dial back on the box office numbers. Within a week, the mythological action film has garnered Rs 400 crores worldwide, but the recent feather in its cap is the heaps of praise poured by Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The minister, reportedly, went to watch the film on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, with his wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy. He saw the movie, liked it, and posted about it on social media.

Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, it has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film and has made it to the list of 2025 blockbusters. After watching this masterpiece, the minister took it to X to write, "Kantara, a magnificent celebration of Kannada identity. A heartfelt portrayal of our cultural essence, deeply moving and profoundly authentic. A grand unveiling of Tulu Nadu's rich traditions, spirituality, and divine heritage. This film is a creation that transcends words - a masterpiece of imagination and artistry."

HD Kumaraswamy Praises Kantara 1 on X

Continuing the post, he shared that he watched the film with his wife in New Delhi. "Heartfelt congratulations to Director Shri Rishab Shetty, Producer Shri Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films, and their entire team for this remarkable effort. I hope you continue to create such outstanding work, and may Kannada cinema see many more films of this global calibre," he added further.

ತುಂಬು ಹೃದಯದ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು… 🙏🏻

Thank you so much, Hon'ble Union Minister, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy sir.

Your kind words for #KantaraChapter1 fill our hearts with immense gratitude.

Replying to the minister's praises, Hombale Films said that their hearts were filled with immense gratitude. Released on October 2, 2025, this regional movie has broken the records of 'Coolie', 'Chhaava', and 'Saiyaara.'

