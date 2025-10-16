<i>Kantara 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Rishab Shetty's Film Is At Rs 475.90 Crore And Counting

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning Kantara (2022), completed two weeks at the box office since its release. The film scripted a string of records, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. In its second week, the numbers are declining. However, the total earnings of the film across all languages stand at Rs 475.90 crore at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Wednesday, Kantara 1 minted Rs 10 crore in all langauges﻿, as per Sacnilk.

In Hindi, the earnings stand at approximately Rs 155 crore, and the Kannada numbers are at the threshold of Rs 150 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "#KantaraChapter1 continues its victorious run, registering impressive growth on Tuesday... The discounted ticket offer further boosted its business."

#KantaraChapter1 continues its victorious run, registering impressive growth on Tuesday… The discounted ticket offer further boosted its business.#KantaraChapter1 [Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 14.37 cr, Sun 14.65 cr, Mon 4.45 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 157.17 cr.#Hindi version |… pic.twitter.com/uvZSPytReK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2025

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."