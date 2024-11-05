Kannada Short Film <i>Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know</i>, By FTII Student, Qualifies For Oscars 2025

The Kannada short film titled Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has qualified for Oscars 2025 in the Live Action Short Film category. Directed by FTII student Chidananda S Naik and produced by the film school, the film represented India on a global platform earlier this year when it won the first prize at the Cannes Film Festival's La Cinef Selection. FTII shared the news on its official Instagram page, congratulating the student team behind the success of the film.

"Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know", an FTII student film, OFFICIALLY QUALIFIES for the 2025 Oscars in the Live Action Short Film Category! The film's poignant and profound narrative is centered on an elderly woman who steals the village rooster," the post read.

Throwing more light on the project, the post further read, "Produced as part of final year exercise, film has won several Awards this year including La Cinef - Cannes 2024. The qualification comes after it won at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival."

"Congratulations to entire student team Mr. Chidanand Naik (Direction), Suraj Thakur (Camera), Manoj V (Editing) and Abhishek Kadam (Sound)," the post concluded, crediting the crew.

The 16-minute short film is inspired by Indian folklore. The story chronicles a village where chaos unfolds after an elderly woman steals a rooster. In order to get the rooster back, a prophecy is called on, which sends the old lady's family into exile. Watch the trailer of the film here.

Earlier at the Cannes Film Festival, the La Cinef Jury applauded the film, stating, "An illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humour and a keen sense of direction, the first prize is awarded to Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by Chidananda S Naik."

The 97th Academy Awards is slated to be held in March 2025.