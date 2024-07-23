Kanguva Fire Song Is Suriya's Birthday Treat To Fans

Suriya in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the makers of Kanguva dropped a brand new song from the film on Tuesday and it is trending a great deal. The new track Fire Song features the film's lead actor Suriya dancing his heart out in an elaborate costume. The song gives us a glimpse of a dystopian world that is engulfed in darkness and Suriya stands out bright as the force that can change it. Suriya features in a never-seen-before look what with dreadlocks, intense make-up. The track released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Hindi version has been sung by B Praak and Pavithra Chari and the lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam. The Tamil rendition has been sung by VM Mahalingam, Senthil Ganesh, Shenbagaraj and Deepthi Suresh and the lyrics are by Viveka. The Telugu version has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni, Deepthi Suresh, with lyrics by Sreemani.

The song is a birthday treat from Suriya to his fans. The actor celebrates his 49th birthday today. Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, Suriya will also star in a project titled Love Laughter War. The makers announced the project and captioned an Instagram post, "An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for Love Laughter War and beyond! Happy Birthday the one. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya Wishes from team #Suriya4."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is slated to release on October 10. The film will clash with Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth.