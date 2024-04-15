A Kanguva Update: Suriya Thrills Fans With Brand New Poster

A new Kanguva poster. (Image credit: IANS)

Tamil superstar Suriya gave the best gift to his fans that they could ask for on Sunday on the occasion of Tamil New Year, Puthandu.

The actor shared on X the new poster of his upcoming film Kanguva. The poster shows the actor in dual avatars, one is of a tribesman and the other is of a gun-wielding urban corporate guy dressed in a suit.

The actor wrote, “Happy Tamil New Year. Happy Vishu with heart. Happy Ambedkar Jayanthi #Kanguva”.

The film promises a raw, rustic and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier, the first look of Bobby Deol was also unveiled from the film. Bobby looked absolutely thrilling in his first look of a villain.

The film is currently in post-production and is moving at a brisk pace.

The film is produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja.