Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Twitter; 'Wonderful,' Tweets Abhishek Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga (courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited sports drama Panga released on Monday and impressed netizens on Twitter. Within minutes of the trailer's release, "PangaTrailer" and "#KanganaRanaut" found top spots on the trends list with fans tweeting about Kangana's performance and the film's theme, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. "Wonderful! All the best to the team," is how Abhishek shared his review of the Panga trailer while Vikrant wrote a lengthy note about how the trailer made him emotional: "Saw Panga trailer and I couldn't stop myself from sharing my feelings. Tugged something so deep inside my heart that I just couldn't stop wiping the tears off my eyes even minutes after watching it. Stunning. A huge congratulations. And Kangana is love."

Sonam Kapoor found the trailer of Panga: "Fantastic! Looking forward!" Read Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Vikrant Massey's tweet here:

Saw #PangaTrailer and I couldn't stop myself from sharing my feelings.



Tugged something so deep inside my heart that I just couldn't stop wiping the tears off my eyes even minutes after watching it.



STUNNING!!! @foxstarhindi A HUGEEE CONGRATULATIONS!!!



And KANGANA is — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile on Twitter, reactions such as these poured in:

I bet there is only one actor in bollywood who looks different in every movie and live the character. This movie is a must watch. #PangaTrailerpic.twitter.com/344xG1U6A9 — Benidictinrupu (@benidictinrupu) December 23, 2019

Wow. #KanganaRanaut is so convincing as Jaya Nigam in #PangaTrailer I must say, this movie will redefine the way #Bollywood shows the women empowerment. No abuses, no shit, no melodrama. Complete pure talent. @Ashwinyiyer thank U for dis gem. @Rangoli_A give my love to Queen. pic.twitter.com/cFpzaNJfXh — (@abhilasheart) December 23, 2019

A strong woman builds her own world, that's what #PangaTrailer implies.... #Panga is going to inspire many women to follow their dream..#KanganaRanaut as Jaya Nigam in theatres on 24.01.2020 pic.twitter.com/MC3MQsYlNw — Aparna Das (@Aparna__Das) December 23, 2019

#Panga is a story of strength & courage. A story that needs to be told in times we live in today @Ashwinyiyer Thank u for bringing this as always choosing some amazing stories and empowering others #KanganaRanaut as always you look great..looking forward to this :)#PangaTrailer — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) December 23, 2019

The trailer of Panga reveals the sports drama is the story of Jaya, who enjoyed the reputation of being a Kabaddi champion once, bumps across a team of Kabaddi players at a railway station but they fail to recognise her as a former champion. This prompts her to re-think about making a comeback in the field of Kabaddi. With help from her supportive husband Prashant, who encourages her to train and manages the household, Jaya struggles to make it to Team India. Neena Gupta plays Jaya's nagging mother, who gets teary-eyed with her daughter's success.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is all set to hit screens on January 24, 2020.