Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Twitter; 'Wonderful,' Tweets Abhishek Bachchan

"Wonderful! All the best to the team," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Twitter; 'Wonderful,' Tweets Abhishek Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights

  • Kangana shared the trailer of 'Panga' on Monday
  • "Wonderful," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan
  • "Couldn't stop myself from sharing my feelings," wrote Vikrant Massey
New Delhi:

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited sports drama Panga released on Monday and impressed netizens on Twitter. Within minutes of the trailer's release, "PangaTrailer" and "#KanganaRanaut" found top spots on the trends list with fans tweeting about Kangana's performance and the film's theme, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. "Wonderful! All the best to the team," is how Abhishek shared his review of the Panga trailer while Vikrant wrote a lengthy note about how the trailer made him emotional: "Saw Panga trailer and I couldn't stop myself from sharing my feelings. Tugged something so deep inside my heart that I just couldn't stop wiping the tears off my eyes even minutes after watching it. Stunning. A huge congratulations. And Kangana is love."

Sonam Kapoor found the trailer of Panga: "Fantastic! Looking forward!" Read Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Vikrant Massey's tweet here:

Meanwhile on Twitter, reactions such as these poured in:

The trailer of Panga reveals the sports drama is the story of Jaya, who enjoyed the reputation of being a Kabaddi champion once, bumps across a team of Kabaddi players at a railway station but they fail to recognise her as a former champion. This prompts her to re-think about making a comeback in the field of Kabaddi. With help from her supportive husband Prashant, who encourages her to train and manages the household, Jaya struggles to make it to Team India. Neena Gupta plays Jaya's nagging mother, who gets teary-eyed with her daughter's success.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is all set to hit screens on January 24, 2020.

Comments
panga trailerkangana ranaut

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News