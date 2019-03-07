Kangana Ranaut's Panga Gets A Release Date. Details Here

This image was shared by Fox Star Studios. (Image courtesy: foxstarhindi)

The makers of Panga announced the film's release date on Thursday evening and we can't keep calm. The film which stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead roles, is scheduled to release on January 24 next year. Fox Star Studio, the production house which has produced Panga, announced the film's release date on the official Instagram handle on Thursday. "Life is all about second chances. Panga releases on January 24, 2020," read the caption on the post. Panga will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film also features Richa Chadha and veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced her association with the project in August last year. The filmmaker announced the project by sharing a video montage featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta along with their respective families. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is best-known for directing films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The filmmaker even received a Filmfare Award for Best Director for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kangana Ranaut will reportedly be seen playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player in the film. However, details about the other characters in the film have not been revealed as of now.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She even directed a segment of the film. Kangana's next film is Mental Hai Kya?, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.