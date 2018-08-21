Kangana Ranaut's New Film Panga - Details Here

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on Manikarnika (Courtesy team_kangana_ranaut

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari chose an unconventional way to announce the title of her next film Panga, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a video on her Instagram timeline revealing the cast of the film but the manner in which the announcement has been made is surely very innovative. The title of Panga was announced with a video montage featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with their respective families. The video also revealed what each of them feel about their families. Ashwiny shared the video and captioned: "My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones' belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting Panga." The video features photographs from Ashwiny's family album, which includes husband Nitesh Tiwari and her twins.

The video montage also includes photographs of Kangana and her family, which includes her cute little nephew Prithviraj, sister Rangoli and her parents. Photos of Jassi Gill with his family members are also part of the video montage. Neena Gupta's photo with her family from Masaba's wedding album is also part of the video.

Take a look at the video here.

The makers have not yet revealed the roles the actors will be playing in the film. What we know is that Panga is a film about a family that "laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "Kangna Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta, Fox Star Studios and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari come up with an innovative marketing strategy to announce the title of their new film Panga. A story about a family that laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has earlier directed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The 38-year-old filmmaker has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is busy with her next filmManikarnika, where she plays a fierce warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. Kangana Ranaut finished shooting of her film Mental Hai Kya last month, which also features Rajkummar Rao .

Panga is expected to release in 2019.