Kangana Ranaut Says She Tested Negative For COVID-19 With Yet Another Tone-Deaf Note

Actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, revealed in an Instagram story that she has tested negative for COVID-19: "Hello everyone, today I tested negative for COVID." The 34-year-old actress had shared about her coronavirus diagnosis on May 8 in an Instagram post, which was later deleted by Instagram for appearing to be tone-deaf. Kangana Ranaut's latest health update reeks of a similar tone of insensitivity, in which she writes: "I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend COVID fan clubs. Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus." She also addresses her well-wishers with this message: "Anyway, thanks for your wishes and love."

Soon enough, Kangana Ranaut followed up her Instagram story with a post, in which she shared her experience of recovering from COVID-19. Ms Ranaut, who earlier said she would rather not share her COVID-19 journey lest she ends up offending "covid fan clubs", added that her sister Rangoli Chandel helped her change her mind.

In her earlier post about contracting coronavirus, which was eventually deleted by Instagram, Kangana Ranaut dismissively wrote of COVID-19 as a "small time flu which got too much press." In the comments section, she was criticised for appearing to be insensitive and spreading misinformation. In a follow-up Instagram story, Ms Ranaut said the social media platform apparently deleted her post as she "threatened to demolish COVID."

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut's official account was permanently suspended by Twitter following her controversial tweets on the West Bengal election results and post-election violence. She was also at the receiving end of social media outrage for her tweets on the oxygen crisis.

Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of Thalaivi, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress National Award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.