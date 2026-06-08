Kangana Ranaut Reveals <i>Fashion</i> Did Not Bring The Opportunities She Expected

The success of Fashion did not immediately translate into more film offers, says actor Kangana Ranaut, recalling a period of struggle when she felt she was working below her potential just to sustain herself in the industry.

The actor and BJP MP from Mandi, who will next be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has completed 20 years in the film industry. Her journey began with the hit 2006 film Gangster: A Love Story, directed by Anurag Basu.

She went on to establish herself with films such as Woh Lamhe, Life in a... Metro and Fashion, before achieving stardom with Queen. She later headlined several women-centric films, including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga and Emergency.

"Whenever you struggle, you should use that time constructively because life is trying to tell you something and you have to listen to it. When I didn't have work and was struggling, I asked myself a lot of questions, such as, 'Why am I not getting work? Why am I not able to do anything better?' This phase came after 2007-08, when even after Fashion, I wasn't getting work," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Ranaut said she was advised to hire a manager who worked with top stars. She followed the advice, but it led her towards commercial films such as Rascals and Dhamaal.

"I knew I was working below my intelligence. But at that time, I didn't have the luxury people often talk about today, saying, 'You should do what you love'. It is such a foolish statement. You should do what is needed. You should do what you can do; you can't do what you can't do."

Ranaut, who later became a director and producer as well, said she finally found success when she started playing ordinary women in films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

"When I entered the film industry, most actresses were Miss Worlds, supermodels or foreigners. They were all very tall and looked extraordinary. They didn't look ordinary at all.

"Eventually, I found success by playing ordinary girls, whether it was Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns or the character in Queen. When I came here, there was no one around like that. I realised there was a certain rawness in me, which people saw in Gangster, Fashion and Woh Lamhe. I felt that was my USP, and I worked on it."

The actor said spontaneity is also a key part of her acting style.

"I'm one of those actors who says, 'I've got one take. Let's go.' I don't sit around trying to perfect everything. If I get it, that's great. If I don't, I'll do one more take. But I know actors who produce their own films and do 80 or 90 takes. I like imperfections."

After portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her last theatrical release, Ranaut is returning to the role of an ordinary woman in her upcoming film, where she plays a hospital nurse.

The 40-year-old said she was excited to bring to life the bravery of nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

"The message of the film resonated deeply with me. We often feel that some divine saviour will come and rescue us. But when you look at the characters in this film, it becomes clear that the people who do their jobs sincerely, take their work seriously and don't take themselves too seriously are the ones truly living in reality. They are the most spiritual, closest to God, happiest and most patriotic."

Ranaut said playing a nurse was both enjoyable and challenging.

"If you take too much creative liberty with a character like this, the audience will disconnect from it. So you have to stay true to the character. Working within those boundaries has its own fun and challenge. When a role is challenging, that challenge itself becomes enjoyable."

Set largely within the tense confines of Cama Hospital, the film tells the story of nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet heroes during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amruta Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12.