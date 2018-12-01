Kangana Ranaut On Manikarnika Non-Payment Of Dues: Won't Promote Film If Labourers' Money Is Stuck

Kangana Ranaut photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut talked about the non-payment of dues of workers, who have worked on her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, saying she had warned the makers she would not promote the movie if the issue is not resolved. The actor said labourers and technicians are "devalued" in the film industry and she would not tolerate such behaviour towards them. "It is very sad. I have always opposed such practices. Labourers and technicians are devalued in the film industry. I don't know why actors get unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry and because of that I want to be a technician," she said.

"I feel they are absolutely devalued. I want to venture into writing and direction as they are unsung heroes of the film industry. When such things it should not be tolerated," Kangana said here during an event.

On Thursday, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, had said that the makers of Manikarnika are yet to clear dues of approximately Rs 1.5 crore to the workers and junior artistes.

On Friday producer Kamal Jain refuted the allegations saying that all the legitimate and due payments have been made, except of one vendor, who is arm-twisting them. "One disputed vendor, who has already been paid 70 per cent of his dues, is illegitimately now using the union authority to arm twist us and disrupted our film shoot, which is completely illegal, untenable under the law and clearly is harassment to us and our team," he said in a statement.

"This is one vendor whose payment is under dispute and is being tackled professionally and in a business-like manner," Mr Jain added.

Kangana said she is well-aware about the situation and has been assured by the makers that the matter will be resolved soon. "In this situation I have been told that no such thing has happened and that with one vendor there is negotiation going on for an undisputed amount. They (producer) think they should not be paying as what he (vendor) is demanding. I had decided I will dissociate with this film even after giving 300 days of my life. I had told the team I will disassociate right away, I will not go for the promo launch and I will not promote the film even if one labourer's money is stuck," said Kangana.

"They assured me and said, 'calm down'. I don't think any such issue can happen on the sets of this film and Zee Studios have a great reputation and they are a big studio. There will be no complaints from our end," she added.

Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi is due to be released on January 25 next year.